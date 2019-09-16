Mahindra Logistics partners with Asian Paints

Mahindra Logistics (MLL) on Monday said it has bagged a contract from Asian Paints to strengthen its supply-chain in eastern India. MLL will be handling the regional distribution centre (RDC) measuring one lakh sqft at Dankuni, Hoogly in West Bengal and the first leg of distribution from this RDC.

The company is an integrated third-party logistics (3PL) service provider, specializing in supply chain management and people transport solutions. ************************ Vikram Solar commissions 2.15 MW project for Keventer Agro *Vikram Solar on Monday said it has commissioned 2.15 MW project for Keventer Agro's food processing plant in West Bengal.

The shed top solar plant has been built to increase the capacity of Keventer's food processing plant and is expected to have 2.835 million unit energy yield and will offset 2,647 metric tonne CO2 annually. ********************** Cleanmax sets up 192 KW solar plant for Indian Academy Dubai *Cleanmax Solar on Monday said it has commissioned the 192 KW rooftop solar plant for the Indian Academy Dubai at its campus in Al Qusais.

The project, spread across three of the school's buildings, will generate 307,000 kW units of electricity every year and will help offset 70 per cent of the school's electricity requirement through solar..

