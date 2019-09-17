Parallel Wireless expands presence in India to better support global customer base

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Parallel Wireless, Inc., the leading US-based OpenRAN company delivering the world's only software-defined ALL G (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G, and Wi-Fi) end-to-end OpenRAN solutions for coverage and capacity, today announced the inauguration of a bigger office premises in the central part of Pune in Western India to support growing global customer base of 5) mobile operators that are deploying or trialing Parallel Wireless OpenRAN solutions. The new 31,200 sq ft Pune office will allow Parallel Wireless to increase its headcount by 40 per cent. The growth in the number of employees is crucial to help Parallel Wireless' maintain 50 per cent year-on-year growth for the next few years to better meet its customer's deployment and network modernization strategies and 5G readiness.

The new modern office premises will enable Parallel Wireless to provide world-class facilities, including a state-of-the-art lab, an open and collaborative environment to its workforce in India. The Pune operations house three departments: development centre, quality assurance and customer support and system engineering. The new office is designed to promote collaboration.

Parallel Wireless' Pune office plays a leading role in the development of new innovative products and OpenRAN approaches. Parallel Wireless' innovative low-cost, and virtualized multi-technology OpenRAN solution is helping telcos to cost-effectively install, maintain and upgrade to any future technology driven by the software. Parallel Wireless has deployments on six continents, including several tier-1 service providers such as Telefonica, MTN, Vodafone, Cellcom, Optus, Inland Cellular and Zain, among others.

Parallel Wireless OpenRAN solution consists of Carrier-grade world's largest indoor and outdoor OpenRAN ecosystem including small cells, macros, and massive MIMOs and OpenRAN controller and network software suite. By disaggregating hardware and software, the Parallel Wireless software platform helps MNOs to expand and modernize their legacy networks to support subscribers on all G technologies enabled by these solution components:

* OpenRAN hardware -- software-defined GPP-based "white box" base station that allows MNOs to replace legacy 2G/3G/4G systems with fully virtualized and cloud-native technology. ALL G technologies can run simultaneously on the same RRU to provide superior data and voice services to the end-users. Multi-technology CWS nodes are easy to deploy and maintain and enable a clear technology evolution path from 2G to 3G/4G/5G. The vBBUs connected to RRUs are cost-based and can add loads of capacity and throughput at much lower cost * OpenRAN controller - is a software suite that combines ALL G RAN and core functions (i.e. vBSC for 2G, vRNC for 3G, small cell and core gateways for 4G and 5G) to lower the cost of RAN through simplification and automation of ALL G networks. The OpenRAN software suite enables a unified architecture through abstraction of traditional RAN and core network functions on a COTS server. The software enables an Open RAN architecture by using standards-based and open interfaces between network components, simplifying network management through automation as well as the integration of new OpenRAN products into the core of the network. It also provides seamless mobility and low latency for the best subscriber experience for the customers today on 2G, 3G and 4G, and 5G in the future.

