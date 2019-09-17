Indian delegation of exporters led by APEDA holds B2B meeting in Jakarta

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) organized a multi-product roadshow in association with the Embassy of India in Jakarta on 16th September 2019. A 40-member delegation of exporters of rice and sugar led by Chairman APEDA, Paban Kumar Borthakur visited Jakarta and held a meeting with Minister of Trade, Republic of Indonesia, Enggartiasto Lukita. B2B meeting of Indian exporters was organized in Jakarta by APEDA with Indonesian importers for these products. The Indian delegation also met with Bulog Indonesia, Indonesia Logistics Bureau, a government-owned company in Indonesia which deals with food distribution and price control. APEDA is organizing a roadshow in Medan, Indonesia on 18th September 2019.

Earlier this month APEDA also participated in the 84th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) in Thessaloniki, Greece held from 7th to 15th September 2019. Agriculture and processed food products from India were displayed at the TIF. The event was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Greece and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Hardeep Singh Puri on 7th September 2019. Ambassador of India in Greece was also present at the inaugural function.

A wide range of processed food products like ready to eat vegetables, curries, and rice, mango pulp, organic products, herbs, snacks, sweets, tea, and spices were displayed and promoted through sampling and tasting at the TIF. Products from Jammu and Kashmir like walnuts, basmati rice, organic amaranth seeds, flax seeds, and spices were also displayed and promoted by APEDA at the TIF.

In order to promote products from India'sNorth Eastern States APEDA introduced Indian Kiwi Wine produced in Arunachal Pradesh for the first time in Greece. The kiwi wine received a good response from the Greeks.

APEDA is also promoting export of basmati rice through sampling and tasting campaign of basmati rice biryani in vegetarian and non-vegetarian versions.

Samples of Indian tea and spices were also displayed in the APEDA stall. A special provision was made for sampling and tasting of Indian masala tea along with snacks and sweets.

Agriculture and Finance Minister of Greece visited the India pavilion and enjoyed Indian basmati rice biryani and kiwi wine. The Greece Ministers appreciated the taste of the fruity kiwi wine having a unique flavor.

APEDA got an overwhelming response especially for Indian organic products, basmati rice, kiwi wine, masala tea, and Indian sweets and snacks.

APEDA and TPCI took a delegation of Indian Food and Beverage exporters to the USA and Canada from 19th -23rd August 2019.

A buyer-seller meet (BSM)was organized in the Indian Consulate on 20th August 2019 with the support of the Indian Embassy. Twenty-three exporters of agri products including processed food and tea met with potential importers from the USA.

A second BSMwas organized in Canada on 22nd August 2019 in the office of Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce. Around 20 exporters of agri products and potential importers of Canada participated in the BSM.

(With Inputs from PIB)