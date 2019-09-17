Parallel Wireless Expands Presence in India to Better Support Global Customer Base

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

Parallel Wireless, Inc., the leading U.S.-based OpenRAN company delivering the world’s only software-defined ALL G (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G, and Wi-Fi) end-to-end OpenRAN solutions for coverage and capacity, today announced the inauguration of a bigger office premises in the central part of Pune in Western India to support growing global customer base of 5) mobile operators that are deploying or trialing Parallel Wireless OpenRAN solutions.

The new 31,200 sq. ft. Pune office will allow Parallel Wireless to increase its headcount by 40%. The growth in the number of employees is crucial to help Parallel Wireless’ maintain 50% year-on-year growth for the next few years to better meet its customers deployment and network modernization strategies and 5G readiness.

The new modern office premises will enable Parallel Wireless to provide world-class facilities, including a state-of-the-art lab, an open and collaborative environment to its workforce in India.

The Pune operations house three departments: development center, quality assurance and customer support and system engineering. The new office is designed to promote collaboration.

Parallel Wireless’ Pune office plays a leading role in the development of new innovative products and OpenRAN approaches. Parallel Wireless’ innovative low-cost, and virtualized multi-technology OpenRAN solution is helping telcos to cost-effectively install, maintain and upgrade to any future technology driven by the software.

Parallel Wireless has deployments on all of the 6th continents, including several tier-1 service providers such as Telefonica, MTN, Vodafone, Cellcom, Optus, Inland Cellular and Zain, among others.

Parallel Wireless OpenRAN solution consists of Carrier-grade world’s largest indoor and outdoor OpenRAN ecosystem including small cells, macros and Massive MIMOs and OpenRAN Controller and network software suite.

By disaggregating hardware and software, the Parallel Wireless software platform helps MNOs to expand and modernize their legacy networks to support subscribers on all G technologies enabled by these solution components:

• OpenRAN hardware -- software-defined GPP-based “white box” base station that allows MNOs to replace legacy 2G/3G/4G systems with fully virtualized and cloud-native technology. ALL G technologies can run simultaneously on the same RRU to provide superior data and voice services to the end-users. Multi-technology CWS nodes are easy to deploy and maintain and enable a clear technology evolution path from 2G to 3G/4G/5G. The vBBUs connected to RRUs are cost-based and can add loads of capacity and throughput at much lower cost

• OpenRAN Controller – is a software suite that combines ALL G RAN and core functions (i.e. vBSC for 2G, vRNC for 3G, small cell and core gateways for 4G and 5G) to lower the cost of RAN through simplification and automation of ALL G networks. The OpenRAN software suite enables a unified architecture through abstraction of traditional RAN and core network functions on a COTS server. The software enables an Open RAN architecture by using standards-based and open interfaces between network components, simplifying network management through automation as well as the integration of new OpenRAN products into the core of the network. It also provides seamless mobility and low latency for the best subscriber experience for the customers today on 2G, 3G and 4G and 5G in the future.



Keith Johnson, Chief Operating Officer, Parallel Wireless

Our people are our biggest strengths and their support and commitment have helped us to grow over the last few years into an industry leading OpenRAN solutions vendor. We are committed to providing the best possible working environment for our workforce. The new-modern Pune office is in keeping with this philosophy. We want to support our employees in maintaining a healthy work-life balance and this office will help them in their overall well-being and also in giving their best to their work.

Sanjay Harwani, Vice President – Engineering, Parallel Wireless

The well-being of our employees is central to our work ethics. Around 60% of our hirings are through referrals, which is much more than the industry standard. Our commitment to promoting work-life balance and our belief in supporting our colleagues through their personal and professional challenges helps us in attracting and retaining our workforce. We are expanding our employee base and encourage qualify individuals to apply via our website.



Parallel Wireless is the only US company challenging legacy vendors globally with the industry's only unified 2G/3G/4G/5G software-enabled solutions. This cloud-native network architecture redefines network economics for global MNOs in coverage and capacity deployments while paving the way to 5G efficiently and cost-effectively. The company is engaged with many leading operators worldwide and has been named as a best performing vendor by Telefonica and Vodafone. Parallel Wireless's innovation and excellence in multi-technology Open virtualized RAN solutions has been recognized with 65+ industry awards.

