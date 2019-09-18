Xoriant Announces Acquisition of IT Services Company Arth Systems

Xoriant, a leading Silicon Valley headquartered product engineering, software development, and technology services company, today announced the acquisition of Arth Systems based in Redmond, Washington. Arth Systems has a multifaceted association with Microsoft as an 'Approved and Preferred Technology Vendor', while also providing System Integration and Microsoft Cloud Managed services. The acquisition will reinforce Xoriant-Microsoft partnership and help customers maximize their cloud investments.

"We welcome Arth's outstanding team and leadership to the Xoriant family. By leveraging Arth's strong partnership with Microsoft, we look forward to pooling our expertise delivering a gamut of cloud solutions and services to benefit our existing clients and new customers," said Girish Gaitonde, Founder and CEO of Xoriant Corporation. "With the addition of Arth Systems, we will multiply our specialized skillsets in Microsoft cloud stack and system integration capabilities, enhancing our position in the Microsoft Partner ecosystem."

"We are excited about the opportunities that await as we expand our footprint leveraging Xoriant's capabilities," said Rajashree Varma, Founder, and CEO of Arth Systems. "Our strength in Microsoft technologies and relationship together with Xoriant's foothold as a global technology solution and product delivery services provider will not only strengthen our offerings to our current clients but also allows us to scale to new opportunities quickly."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)