International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Lead futures rise on spot demand

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 18-09-2019 12:46 IST
Lead futures rise on spot demand

Image Credit: Pexels

Lead prices rose by 10 paise to Rs 153.95 per kg in futures trade on Wednesday due to pick-up in demand at the spot market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead contracts for September delivery traded up by 10 paise, or 0.06 percent, to Rs 153.95 per kg in a business turnover of 871 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in October was up by 10 paise, or 0.07 percent, to Rs 154.45 per kg in 20 lots. Market analysts attributed the rise in lead futures to pick-up in demand from battery makers in the spot market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019