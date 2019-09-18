Lead futures rise on spot demand

Lead prices rose by 10 paise to Rs 153.95 per kg in futures trade on Wednesday due to pick-up in demand at the spot market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead contracts for September delivery traded up by 10 paise, or 0.06 percent, to Rs 153.95 per kg in a business turnover of 871 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in October was up by 10 paise, or 0.07 percent, to Rs 154.45 per kg in 20 lots. Market analysts attributed the rise in lead futures to pick-up in demand from battery makers in the spot market.

