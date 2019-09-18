International Development News
Updated: 18-09-2019 13:22 IST
Bengaluru, Sep 18 (PTI) Following are today's

Following are today'sVegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce MarketingCommittee (APMC), Rates per Quintal

Cauliflower 800-1600, Brinjal 800-2000, Tomato160-5000, Bitter Gourd 1000-2800, Bottle Gourd 100-1600, AshGourd 1400-1600, Green Chilly 1200-3000, Banana Green1400-5000, Beans 1000-6000, Green Ginger 1000-10500, Carrot700-3500, Cabbage 200-1200, Ladies Finger 600-2200,Snakegourd 800-1800, Beetroot 800-2800, Cucumbar 150-2000,Ridgeguard 700-3000, Raddish 300-1600, Capsicum 1500-2800,Drumstick 1800-4000, Sweet Pumpkin 300-1000, Knool Khol800-2000, Lime 800-8000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
