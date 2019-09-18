'Drishti Soft Solutions' Aims Leadership in Customer Engagement Space, Rebrands Itself as 'Ameyo'

Gurgaon headquartered Drishti Soft Solutions, a market leader in customer engagement solutions, today announced the business' rebrand to Ameyo. The name Ameyo - translated from Sanskrit as 'boundless' is attributed to the long-time trusted contact center software provider's ambition to dominate the enterprise contact center market in emerging geographies.

"With a wide pool of talent to choose from, Ameyo is taking the Make in India theme to the world. Despite the current global economic outlook, there is a vast global opportunity for Indian firms to replicate the local success and build world class solutions. Large Indian enterprises which operate at scale, provide us with the opportunity to solve complex problems and offer best practices to implement in organizations across the emerging economies.

Ameyo has more than a decade of customer engagement experience and a vibrant ecosystem of partners and third-party CRMs (Freshdesk, Zendesk, MS Dynamics, Leadsquared, Salesforce, and Zoho CRM), and is geared to offer next-generation customer engagement and automation products for large scale sales and service functions of the top 100 enterprises in the region," said Bishal Lacchiramka, CEO at Ameyo.

Ameyo, the market leader in omni-channel customer engagement solutions in India is known for offering solutions across customer service, digital sales and support to medium and large enterprises. The company has over 2000 customers orchestrating over 1 billion interactions each day.

With a 4-P approach of people, process, product, and partnership, Ameyo is strategically placed to replicate its India success story across emerging geographies.

"Rising consumer expectations, high adoption of mobile and data, low CRM adoption and increasing competition from tech innovators is driving strong demand for omnichannel customer engagement solutions in South East Asia, Middle East, and Africa. Ameyo today has strong references in most of these countries with partnerships and local capabilities in place. We have been winning customers over large global brands because of our local expertise and unmatched price-value proposition.

Lately, we have also launched the Cloud Contact Center as a service in major hubs like the UAE, Japan, South Africa, Singapore, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Kenya through partners. We aspire to be the largest provider of Contact Center solutions in Emerging geographies over the next 3 years," Sachin Bhatia, Co-Founder at Ameyo noted.

About Ameyo

Ameyo is an Omnichannel customer engagement platform that helps businesses streamline their customer service, customer support, and collection processes. Ameyo's robust platform is available for implementation on-cloud,on-premise, as Hybrid and has pre-built integrations with major industry grade CRMs. Ameyo provides strong omni channel capabilities of Voice, IVR, ACD, dialers, email, chat & social media such as Twitter, Facebook & WhatsApp.

