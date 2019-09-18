Tata Trusts, UAL collaborate to rejuvenate handloom sector

Tata Trusts on Wednesday said it has collaborated with the University of the Arts London (UAL) through the Antaran initiative to jointly rejuvenate the handloom sector in the eastern and northeastern regions of the country. Under this collaboration will create teaching and the learning environment for continuous value-addition in the lives of the artisans and weavers, a release said here.

The students of UAL will visit the clusters as a part of an exchange program and engage with the artisans directly, exchange documentation and research materials. "UAL and Tata Trusts partnership is going to create an opportunity for the crafts sector and the artisans involved.

Bypassing the barriers of education, language, culture and geography, design students from London would co-create bespoke textile products with the artisan entrepreneurs from Odisha, Assam and Nagaland," Sharda Gautam, head of Crafts-Tata Trusts said. The programe will benefit 3,000 artisans directly involved in pre-loom, on-loom and post-loom processes, impacting the livelihood of weavers in six weaving clusters of these states.

The programme will also expand to clusters in Andhra Pradesh in the next eight months. "This partnership will offer UAL students an opportunity to work alongside, learn and collaborate with local weaving communities. An example of how art, design and creativity can forge social change and social justice, this initiative will produce mutual benefits and sustained impact," Director of International Relations at University of the Arts London, Juliette Sargeant said..

