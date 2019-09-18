International Development News
Lebanese economic growth zero if not negative -finance minister

Reuters Beirut
Updated: 18-09-2019 19:35 IST
Lebanon's economic growth is zero if not negative, leading to pressure on the central bank's foreign currency reserves, Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Wednesday.

"The level of growth went back to zero, if not negative, and therefore this matter led to an increase in the pressure on (the central bank) reserve in foreign currencies, (and) the accumulation of the deficit in the treasury," Khalil said.

The cost of debt servicing had also moved higher with increased interest rates, he said in a televised news conference.

COUNTRY : Lebanon
