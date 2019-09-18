London Mayor visits T-Hub Hyderabad, Sep 18 (PTI): The Lord Mayor of the city of London Peter Estlin, along with a delegation on Wednesday visited T-Hub, a Telangana government's initiative for startups to boost India-UK ties in cyber security and fintech, an official release said. The Cyber Security Centre of Excellence, Telangana in collaboration with the City of London Corporation hosted UK-India Fintech and Cyber Security Forum at T-Hub.

This collaboration will catalyse Indian and UK organisations to expand their engagement and horizon of business to both countries, it said. Estlin said, "I am delighted to be the first Lord Mayor in many years to visit India's innovation city Hyderabad and look forward to exploring how we boost ties between the UK and India in areas including insurance, fintech and cyber.

"As a businessman with long ties to India, I've seen with my own eyes the explosion ofinnovation in this amazing country, which now boasts over 20,000 start-ups- 3,000 alone infintech. Hyderabad is one of the most exciting places in India to do business right now, and Icant wait to see what more our two cities can do together," he added. Telangana Principal Secretary-Industries and Commerce, Jayesh Ranjan said in the era of digitalisation, innovation and rapid change, global collaborations such as the India-UK partnership with Hyderabad plays a vital role in exchanging knowledge and expertise to address global challenges and explore potential business opportunities.

Cyber security andfintech are two such areas rich with possibilities for global partnerships..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)