UP CM, Union petroleum minister lay foundation stone of biofuel plant in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a bio fuel plant to be built in Gorakhpur at Rs 1,200 crore. Also, capacity expansion of an Indane gas bottling plant, set up at Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) at a cost of Rs 204 crore, and BPCL's bottling plant at Baitalpur were given go-ahead, according to an official release.

Besides, 11 roads, constructed at Rs 43 crore, were also inaugurated by the chief minister. Adityanath said, "There is lack of industry in Gorakhpur and to overcome this, a biofuel plant is being set up (at Dhuriapar) by the Ministry of Petroleum under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He also said Gorakhpur residents will get supply of gas directly to their house through a gas pipeline. In 2016, Modi had laid the foundation stone of a factory in Gorakhpur, which was closed for 26 years, and now, a bigger factory is being built, he said.

When the production starts in this factory, urea will be available in sufficient quantity for supply to Bihar, West Bengal and other states, including Uttar Pradesh. It will be launched in February 2021. This will bring back the lost identity of Gorakhpur, he said. The chief minister said fuel can be generated from the biofuel plant by using urban waste and farm waste. People will also get the price of dung from cows and buffalos, he added.

He said Purvanchal Expressway is being constructed by the state government for better connectivity and traffic facilities here. Lucknow, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur will be connected with the expressway. Adityanath said industrial corridors are being constructed on both sides of it. With this, GIDA is being expanded in Gorakhpur so that more industries can be established here. A large number of youth will get employment here, he said.

Ayodhya and Janakpur will also be connected via a four-lane highway. Adityanath said the state government is running several schemes for destitute cows. "Gauashray Sthal are being built at every place. With this, the farmer keeping the destitute cows will be given Rs 900 per month."

He also added that while Rs 900 per month will be for keeping the cow, the sale of cow urine and dung will also increase the income of farmers manifold," he said.

