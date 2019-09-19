First World Patient Safety Day Observed With a Pledge by 1mg Technologies Towards Patient's Safety

72nd World Health Assembly had recently endorsed the establishment of World Patient Safety Day to be observed annually on 17 September, with an objective to raise global awareness about patient safety. All 1mg.com employees took Patient Safety Pledge on this day to encourage global solidarity on the issue.

Every year, 40% of the patients dealing in primary & outpatient healthcare face some kind of harm due to largely preventable errors; and unsafe medication practices and medication errors alone cause a loss of $42 Billion (source: WHO). 1mg Technologies has a 2500+ strong team which consists of full-time doctors and pharmacists. This team is constantly engaged in reviewing and evaluating the quality of the services being provided to patients and their families. It is 1mg's rigorous process of learning and development which has won them BM Munjal Award for 'Business Excellence through learning and development'- 2018.

The company works only with government-approved licensed pharmacies which have adequate systems & processes to provide high quality & safe care to the patients and aims to be trusted health partner for Indian consumers. Furthermore, 1mg.com has always aimed at highest standard of quality in its content, processes, services, patient safety, and privacy. 1mg.com is India's first company to acquire LegitScript and ISO:27001 certification. For diagnostics, the company only works with labs that have NABL/ ISO certification.

LegitScript is a verification and monitoring service for healthcare companies including E-pharmacies, only such service recognized by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP), USA. ISO 27001 certification, the gold standard in information security.

Speaking on world patient Safety Day, Prashant Tandon (CEO & Co-Founder, 1mg) said, "Consumer safety is paramount to us - 1mg is very conservative, organized & disciplined in its approach. As a healthcare platform, we are serious about our responsibilities and invest effort and resources to make sure that all our systems are robust & keep getting better to ensure there is no compromise on patient safety. The multi-level checks and balances, along with a zero sensitive medicines policy and prescription medicines ensure we have checks in place. Moreover, the system has a full track of the entire transaction."

