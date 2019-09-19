Ambuja Cement among top four in global DJSI ranking

Ambuja Cements Ltd, a part of the global conglomerate LafargeHolcim, has moved one spot up to the fourth rank globally in the construction material category adjudged by Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2019. The company secured 100 percentile in as many as seven parameters -- materiality, sustainable construction, environmental policy and management system, water-related risks, human capital development, health and safety, and social reporting.

Aligned with the LafargeHolcim Sustainable Development 2030 strategy, Ambuja Cement competed with 30 leading companies that were assessed worldwide. "Sustainability is a way of life and fully integrated into the company's business and culture," said Ambuja Cements Managing Director and CEO Bimlendra Jha. "What delights us even more is the fact that we have surpassed our own benchmarks to rank fourth globally despite growing challenges."

The DJSI is a family of benchmarks that uses an approach to select sustainability leaders from various industry sectors across the world, enabling investors to track the companies' performance in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria, and integrate these sustainability considerations into their portfolios. Ambuja has a cement capacity of 29.65 million tonnes with five integrated cement manufacturing plants and eight cement grinding units across the country. (ANI)

