FTSE 100 dips as Next, Diageo weigh, BoE statement awaited

London's FTSE 100 was led lower on Thursday by spirits-maker Diageo and clothing chain Next, while traders awaited the Bank of England's policy decision after its U.S. counterpart lowered interest rates but was guarded on future cuts. The blue-chip bourse edged 0.2% lower by 0707 GMT - its fourth straight day in the red, while the more domestically-focused FTSE 250 index dipped 0.1% ahead of BoE's interest rate decision.

Next skidded 5% after it flagged that the first few weeks of the Autumn season were disappointing and Diageo slipped 1.4% after it said it was "not immune" to changes in global trade policies as it laid out targets for the year. Midcap constituent IG Group jumped 6% as it said client numbers grew thanks to favorable market conditions in August, while small-cap Kier Group lost 7% after the contractor posted an annual loss.

