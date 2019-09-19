Hong Kong stocks down for fourth day on lingering protest worries

Hong Kong stocks posted a fourth consecutive losing session on Thursday on lingering worries over political protests even as the island city followed suit after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut rates.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.1%, to 26,468.95, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.9%, to 10,385.35. Hong Kong's Jockey Club cancelled all races planned for Wednesday after pro-democracy protesters said they would target the Happy Valley racecourse where a horse part-owned by a pro-China lawmaker was due to run.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority's move to cut interest rates for the second time this year following the Fed's decision overnight provided little support to the market. Market participants are watching closely to see if and to what extent China will lower its new lending reference rate on Friday following the Fed's move.

Eyes were also on the development of Sino-U.S. trade talks. U.S. and Chinese deputy trade negotiators were set to resume face-to-face talks on Thursday for the first time in nearly two months as the world's two largest economies try to bridge deep policy differences and find a way out of a bitter and protracted trade war.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.45%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.38%. The yuan was quoted at 7.0975 per U.S. dollar at 0816 GMT, 0.15% weaker than the previous close of 7.087.

The top gainers among H-shares were Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd up 1.4%, ENN Energy Holdings Ltd up 1.32% and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd up by 1.31%. The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd down 2.80%, China Vanke Co Ltd down 2.28% and PetroChina Co Ltd down 2.12%.

At the close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 29.57% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

