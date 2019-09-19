International Development News
GM's South Korean workers to stage partial strike - union note

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 19-09-2019 14:47 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

General Motors Co's unionised workers in South Korea will stage partial strikes over stalled wage negotiations, the union said on Thursday.

The workers will launch partial strikes on Friday and next week, according to an internal note from the union seen by Reuters.

The decision followed their full strike earlier this month over hampered wage talks and concern of another plant shutdown.

