Steel industry must focus on producing high quality, low-cost products: Pradhan

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has assured the steel industry that the Government will be its friend and facilitator, and is committed to creating a conducive atmosphere for the industry. Inaugurating the 3rd International Galvanizing Conference in New Delhi today, he said that growth in India's energy needs will also fuel the growth in Steel consumption. PM Awas Yojana, Har Ghar Jal Yojana, plan to provide piped natural gas in 400 cities - all present great opportunity for the steel sector. He appealed to industry to reimagine strategy, contribute towards the vision of $5 Trillion economies. India is blessed with raw material availability, demographic dividend, vast coastline, and a large market. He said that We have all ingredients to benchmark with the best in the world and go beyond.

Shri Pradhan said the industry must focus on producing high quality, low-cost products. "The steel industry must touch the lives of common citizens. Galvanized steel can play an important role by being cost-effective. India is blessed with raw material availability, demographic dividend, vast coastline, and a large market. We have the potential to benchmark our Steel industry with the best in the world. We must link our aspiration to the world market. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of $5 Trillion economies is no a mere slogan, we must all work together to realise this vision. The industry must reimagine strategy to position itself as a global leader. Zinc industry is poised to grow, ensuring the longevity of steel by reducing corrosion, and thereby adding to the GDP of the country.", he added.

The Minister of State for Steel Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste said that galvanization of steel with the help of Zinc makes it corrosion resistant, at less cost compared to the stainless steel. The more it is used, the better it will be for the country. He said that industry should contribute positively in the development of people and places, which have benefitted less from the economic growth. The steel industry must touch the lives of common citizens.

(With Inputs from PIB)