MUMBAI, SEP 19 (PTI)DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 28000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 36500.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 22000.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 33391.00 Castor Extr. 6400.00OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 5300.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 8550.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 10500.00 Gr Javas 70/80 10100.00 Gr.Javas 80/90 9800.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 5000.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 10200.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 10000.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 9400.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 9100.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 8800.00 Sunflower Seed 3800.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 5600.00 Castorseed Bombay 5650.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad -OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1060.00 Kardi Expeller 915.00 Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 805.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 845.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 800.00 Refined Palm Oil 640.00 Soyabean Ref. 753.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 835.00 Rapeseed Exp. 805.00 Copra white 1340.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran 740.00 Linseed 830.00 Castor Comm. 1160.00 F.S.G. 1170.00 F.S.G.Kandla 1150.00 Mowra - Neem 1050.00 Karanji 740.00 Oilcakes:-Groundnut Expeller Oilcake Rd (per met.tonne50%):RS 31,000/-Kardi Expeller Oilcake Rd(per2 metric tonnes) : UNQTD

Groundnut Extraction (per metric tonne) : UNQTD---------------PTI MUMSSB SSB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)