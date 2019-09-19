Trump says 'not thrilled' with Fed but chairman's job is safe -Fox News

International Development News
Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 19-09-2019 16:30 IST
US President Donald Trump. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's job is safe, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview that aired on Thursday, adding that he was "not thrilled" with the U.S. central bank.

"It's safe," Trump, asked about the chairman's job, told Fox News in the interview, taped during the president's trip to California on Wednesday after the Fed's decision to lower interest rates.

COUNTRY : United States
