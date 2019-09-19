Trump says 'not thrilled' with Fed but chairman's job is safe -Fox News

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's job is safe, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview that aired on Thursday, adding that he was "not thrilled" with the U.S. central bank.

"It's safe," Trump, asked about the chairman's job, told Fox News in the interview, taped during the president's trip to California on Wednesday after the Fed's decision to lower interest rates.

Also Read: Delighted that US President Donald Trump will join community program at Houston on Sept 22, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)