Amazon opens largest fulfilment centre in West Bengal

E-commerce major Amazon India on Thursday opened its largest fulfillment center (warehouse) at Ranihati near here to meet the growing demands of the region, a company official said. This is the fifth fulfillment center (FC) in the state.

It will double the storage capacity and also lead to the creation of substantial job opportunities in the state. "Today we are launching the largest FC in West Bengal.

FCS is similar to warehouses which keep the inventory of the sellers and uses technology and automation to process the orders," Akhil Saxena, VP (Customer Fulfilment) of Amazon India, said. "This FC will double the storage capacity in West Bengal along with expanded transportation network," Saxena said.

So far, Amazon India is having 50 such units across the country with an inventory of 20 crore products involving five lakh sellers, he added. "The employment potential is huge as it will create ancillary job opportunities," he said.

