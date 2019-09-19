International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Huawei launches first sanctions-hit phone without Google apps

PTI Munich
Updated: 19-09-2019 20:39 IST
Huawei launches first sanctions-hit phone without Google apps

Image Credit: Huawei

Chinese tech giant Huawei launched its latest high-end smartphone in Munich on Thursday, the first of its mobile devices not to carry popular Google apps because of US sanctions. "Today because of the US ban... we cannot pre-install" Google's applications, said Richard Yu, who heads Huawei's consumer business group. But heading off fears from users, he stressed that the equivalent Huawei platform offered a choice of 45,000 apps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Germany
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019