PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 20

An attempt by Thomas Cook to secure a rescue deal have been hindered by demands from its lenders to secure an additional 200 million pound ($250.44 million) funding. Home rental company Airbnb said on Thursday that it is planning to go public in 2020.

Debt-laden retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon SA said on Thursday it is in talks to sell its French discount store chain Leader Price to German rival Aldi. ($1 = 0.7986 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

