Anil Kumar Jain appointed new Coal Secretary

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 20-09-2019 15:19 IST
Senior IAS officer Anil Kumar Jain has been appointed as the new Coal Secretary, according to a government order. Jain is a 1986-batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre.

"The Appointments Committee of the cabinet has approved the appointment of Anil Kumar Jain, Special Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate

Change as Secretary, Ministry of Coal," the order said. Jain succeeds Sumanta Chaudhuri, a 1985-batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
