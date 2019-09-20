Anil Kumar Jain appointed new Coal Secretary

Senior IAS officer Anil Kumar Jain has been appointed as the new Coal Secretary, according to a government order. Jain is a 1986-batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre.

"The Appointments Committee of the cabinet has approved the appointment of Anil Kumar Jain, Special Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate

Change as Secretary, Ministry of Coal," the order said. Jain succeeds Sumanta Chaudhuri, a 1985-batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre.

