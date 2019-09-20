Pallavi Shroff joins IndiGo as Independent Woman Director

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of low-cost airline IndiGo, said on Friday that its board of directors has unanimously approved the appointment of Pallavi Shardul Shroff as Independent Woman Director. Shroff is the Managing Partner of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Company with over 37 years of extensive experience. She is the head of dispute resolution practice at the law firm with an extensive knowledge in matters of litigation and arbitration.

Shroff is also a Director on the boards of Apollo Tyres, Trident Ltd, Asian Paints, One97 Communications (Paytm) and Juniper Hotels. She has been closely involved with some of the largest and most challenging litigation and arbitration matters in India with regard to energy, infrastructure, natural resources, mergers and acquisitions, legislative and policy related matters.

"Her rich boardroom experience, deep and extensive knowledge of law, analytical bent of mind and problem-solving attitude will considerably strengthen the board as it seeks to provide quality leadership to the company," said Chairman M. Damodaran. Shroff said she is looking forward to contributing her experience to support the company in enhancing its growth and maximisingvalue for its shareholders. (ANI)

