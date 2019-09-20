Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) Metals :- (in Rs per kg) (Inclusive of +GST)Copper cable scrap 415 Gun Metal Scrap 345Copper scrap heavy 408 Brass honey 298Copper armature 396 Copper Billets 443Copper sheet cuttings 395 Aluminium Ingots 141Copper utensils scrap 385 Zinc 185Brass sheet cuttings 318 Lead 148Brass utensils scrap 300 Tin 1280Aluminium utensils scrap 103 Nickel 1290 CC ROD 444----------Sugar :- Sugar quality S-30 (PER QUINTAL): 3271/3422 Sugar quality M-30 (PER QUINTAL): 3426/3576-------- MUMBAI:-BLACK PEPPER RD 330/395GINGER BLEACHED ----GINGER UNBLEACHED 280COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 11000COPPRA OFFICE KOZHIKODE 10900COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 15000COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 12000COCHIN COCONUT OIL N/TCOCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1620 T.P----------PTI MUMJMF JMF

