US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly stronger amid stimulus hopes, easing trade tensions

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 20-09-2019 19:07 IST
U.S. stocks opened marginally higher on Friday as an interest rate cut by China's central bank and signs of co-operation on trade between the world's two largest economies allayed concerns about a slowdown in global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 7.39 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 27,102.18.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.63 points, or 0.05%, at 3,008.42. The Nasdaq Composite gained 2.00 points, or 0.02%, to 8,184.88 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

