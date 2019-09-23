MUMBAI, SEP 23 (PTI)DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 28000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr -Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 38000.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 22000.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 34957.00 Castor Extr. 6450.00OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 5300.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 8750.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 10700.00 Gr Javas 70/80 10300.00 Gr.Javas 80/90 10000.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 5000.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 10200.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 10000.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 9400.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 9100.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 8800.00 Sunflower Seed 3800.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 5600.00 Castorseed Bombay 5610.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad -OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1060.00 Kardi Expeller 915.00 Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 790.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 840.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 798.00 Refined Palm Oil 630.00 Soyabean Ref. 748.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 835.00 Rapeseed Exp. 805.00 Copra white 1350.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran - Linseed 830.00 Castor Comm. 1152.00 F.S.G. 1162.00 F.S.G.Kandla 1142.00 Mowra - Neem 1050.00 Karanji 740.00 Oilcakes:-Groundnut Expeller Oilcake Rd (per met.tonne50%):RS 31,000/-Kardi Expeller Oilcake Rd(per2 metric tonnes) : UNQTD

Groundnut Extraction (per metric tonne) : UNQTD------PTI MUMSSB SSB

