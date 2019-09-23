International Development News
PTI New Delhi
Updated: 23-09-2019 16:35 IST
Govt estimates kharif crop output at 140.57 MT in 2019-20

The country's foodgrain production is estimated slightly lower at 140.57 million tonnes in the kharif season of 2019-20 crop year on likely fall in rice and pulses output, according to a latest data released by the Agriculture Ministry.

Foodgrains production stood at 141.71 million tonnes (MT) in the kharif season of the 2018-19 crop year (July-June).

Sowing of the kharif (summer) crops is almost complete and harvesting will begin from October onwards.

