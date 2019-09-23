NSE hit by trading glitch

A technical glitch hit trading terminals of country’s largest exchange NSE on Monday, leaving investors with no real-time updates, markets sources said. People close to the development said that there was a technical glitch at NSE for around 10 minutes around 1515 hours. The problem got resolved minutes before the closing session.

The exchange is looking into the reason for such glitch, they added. Earlier in the day, many brokers could not get feeds or price updates due to a connectivity issue with one of the internet services providers Sify. Later, the issue got resolved.

"There was a connectivity issue with Sify during the morning trade session due to which some brokers could not get feeds. The issue has been resolved by the internet service provider, " NSE spokesperson said. ICICI Direct had said in tweet in morning, "Price feeds not coming from NSE due to technical issue at NSE end. Limit orders not going across all products. Please place limit price."

Later ICICI Direct updated: "NSE price feeds are now coming. Issue resolved at exchange end. You can place market orders now. All margin products enabled for trading." PTI SP ANS ANS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)