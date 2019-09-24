International Development News
China grants new tariff waivers for U.S. soybean imports -Bloomberg

Reuters Beijing
Updated: 24-09-2019 11:02 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

China has granted new waivers to several domestic state and private firms exempting them from retaliatory tariffs on soybeans imported from the United States, Bloomberg said, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter.

It said the waivers would apply to between 2 million tonnes and 3 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans. Some of the companies have already bought at least 20 cargoes, or about 1.2 million tonnes of soybeans, on Monday, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
