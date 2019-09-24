Soybean futures gain on spot demand

Soybean prices on Tuesday increased by Rs 46 to Rs 3,891 per quintal in the futures trade as speculators raised their positions supported by a strong spot demand.

Marketmen said fresh positions created by participants pushed up soybean the prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean contracts for the October delivery traded higher by Rs 46, or 1.2 per cent, to Rs 3,891 per quintal in an open interest of 46,690 lots.

