Amazon creates 90,000 employment opportunities for festive

Amazon.in on Tuesday announced it has created more than 90,000 seasonal employment opportunities across its fulfillment centers, sortation centers, delivery stations, partner fulfillment network, and customer service sites this festive season. This increased capacity will enable Amazon to enhance customer experience and boost its delivery capabilities to support the growing volume of customer orders during the upcoming festive season, it said in a statement.

Amazon.in has created seasonal positions in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Pune, among other cities. "Additionally, there are other tens of thousands of indirect opportunities created by Amazon India through its fulfillment partner networks such as its trucking partners, packaging vendors, 'I Have Space' delivery partners and housekeeping agencies among many others to support the exponential demand during this period," it said.

In preparation for the festive season, Amazon.in had announced the significant expansion across its fulfillment, middle mile, and delivery network. Earlier this month, Amazon.in also launched two large fulfillment centers in West Bengal and Maharashtra, which are its largest FCs in the respective states.

The company now has more than 26 million cubic feet of storage space for its seller's inventory this year, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)