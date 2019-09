Chennai, Sep 24 (PTI): Groundnut Kernels Rdy(80 Kg) Rs 7400.00/7500.00 Groundnut Oil Rdy (10 Kg) Rs 1170.00 Groundnut Cake Rdy (70 Kg) Rs 2950.00 Gingelly Oil (10 Kg) Rs 2200.00 Castor Oil (Per quintal) Rs 13400.00 Coconut Oil (15 kg) Rs 2550.00/2935.00 Vanaspati (15 kg) Rs 1220.00 Palm Oil (10 kg) Rs 625.00 PTI RBSRBS RBS

