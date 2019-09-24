U'khand industrial summit to be held in Haridwar on Sep 27-28

A two-day industrial summit will be held in Haridwar on September 27-28 to help industries in Uttarakhand become globally competitive. The CII Uttarakhand Industrial Summit, being organised jointly by industry body CII and the state government, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on September 27.

The sessions on the inaugural day will focus on sustainable packaging and waste management, smart manufacturing, digital factories and green manufacturing, while the sessions on the second day of the event will focus on vendor development programmes and enhancing competitiveness of MSMEs, the chief minister said at a press conference here. Investors who signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government after 2018 investor summit and have already brought their projects on ground will also be felicitated at the event, Rawat said.

"MoUs to the tune of over Rs 1 lakh crore were signed after the investor summit here in October last year out of which projects worth over Rs 17,000 crore have already been initiated. We consider it a major achievement of our government," Rawat said. The projects which have been started will provide jobs to 47,000 people, he said, adding that they will start production in next one-and-a-half year.

The summit aims to facilitate local entrepreneurs and MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) tap the available industrial opportunities in the state, Shivam Autotech MD Neeraj Munjal, who is also the chairman for the summit, said. "The conference will focus on mass customisation and adaptability by applying innovative methods and constantly laying emphasis to reduce cost of production to be globally competitive," Munjal said. PTI ALM RVK

