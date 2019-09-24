TEDxBengaluru 2019 celebrates speakers who believe in going beyond resilience

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): TEDxBengaluru has announced the sixth edition of its annual flagship event TEDxBengaluru 2019 with the theme Beyond Resilience. TEDxBengaluru's key partner for this year's edition is Swiss Re, a leading provider of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer.

The event is scheduled for 20 October 2019 at The Ritz-Carlton, Bengaluru. The event will be a celebration of global speakers who have surpassed extraordinary limits and created value for society. India is going through a dynamic phase where our greatest opportunities and challenges are both immediately out of reach and yet fast approaching. We need sustainable solutions to tackle the growing complexities of our surroundings.

Resilience is essential when the greatest risks become emergent. This year's event aims to throw the spotlight on those who are working on our behalf to solve our toughest challenges through their resilient solutions and laying the foundation for a better India. With close to 20 speakers lined up for the event, the list includes the likes of Prateek Shukla, Co-founder and CEO - The Masai School, Vrishab Krishna, Founder - Kanna, Dr Rahul Panicker, Chief Innovation Officer, Wadhwani AI, and other elite speakers. Through this diverse speaker list, the event aims to share ideas from all walks of life enabling conversations around path-breaking ideas across various knowledge fields.

"TEDxBengaluru believes in empowering people and communities, and bringing them closer through the power of ideas. Life is a long-term game of risks and rewards and if we want to increase our collective probability of winning at it, we must employ newer systems, technologies and most importantly, ideologies. This year's edition has been curated to deliver authentic thought leadership and inspire our audience of influencers so they can help facilitate and grow the resilient ideas of our speakers. I am really looking forward to meeting our community of doers and dreamers who are equally passionate about creating a better planet for humankind," said Sartaj Anand - Curator of TEDxBengaluru. TEDxBengaluru 2019 conference is scheduled on 20th October 2019.

