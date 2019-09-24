Haptik acquires Buzzo.ai

Haptik, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, on Tuesday said it has acquired Mumbai-based conversational commerce startup Buzzo.ai for an undisclosed amount. Founded in 2016 by Anand Ramachandran and Vivek Arya, Buzzo.ai is a platform to create an expert advisor-like conversational shopping experience in any retail or e-commerce domains.

"With these capabilities added, Haptik will be able to further enhance voice and chat commerce solutions for its customers globally...Haptik will also leverage the platform to power multi-lingual experiences for the next 500 million Indians that come online to shop, following the USD 100 million strategic transaction with Reliance Jio earlier this year," a statement said. Haptik's customers include brands such as Samsung, KFC, Coca-Cola, Oyo Rooms, HDFC and Viacom18 among others.

"...given our mission to enable the paradigm shift from clicks to conversations, commerce was always the next frontier. The Buzzo.ai team has taken a very unique approach to solving this problem, which is totally different from what we have today. This is what attracted us to them," Haptik co-founder and CTO Swapan Rajdev said. The acquisition comes on the heels of Haptik's expansion to North America, where they acqui-hired the founding team of Convrg, a Los Angeles-based startup.

