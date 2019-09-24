Telestream Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Leading the OTT Monitoring & Compliance Market with a Mix of Organic Growth and Acquisitions

Based on its recent analysis of the global over-the-top (OTT) monitoring & compliance market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Telestream, LLC with the 2019 Global Market Leadership Award for topping the market share leader board. Prior to its acquisition of Tektronix Video in June 2019, Telestream had a market share of 21.0 percent in 2018, but in 2019, it garnered 37.1 percent, nearly triple that of its nearest competitor. The company is widely recognized not only for its ground-breaking products, but also its ability to smoothly weave acquisitions into its already impressive system.

Telestream emerged as the leader in OTT video quality monitoring & compliance through its integration of IneoQuest Technologies into its existing solutions. With the iQ product line, it was able to support the monitoring and management of quality of service/experience (QoS/QoE) over any network. Their OTT monitoring & compliance suite was further enhanced by a comprehensive analytics and orchestration management system that aided the delivery of a powerful OTT monitoring & compliance solution set.

"Telestream is a leading innovator in digital video industry. The company is widely recognized for not only their own ground-breaking products, but their ability to smoothly integrate acquisitions into their already impressive organic growth. Their excellence stems from a genuine understanding of their markets, listening to customers, collaborating with industry, and engineering world-class hardware and software, as demonstrated across their product line-up, particularly their Surveyor OTT monitoring & compliance family," said Robert Cavin, Industry Analyst. "It counts 96 percent of the top US broadcast station groups, 80 percent of the top 25 US media companies, and 82 percent of Fortune 100 companies among its customers, and partners with a broad range of companies including Adobe, Apple, Akamai, Avid, Dell, Dolby, Facebook, IBM, MediaKind, Microsoft, Panasonic, Quantum, Sony, and YouTube."

Telestream also derives significant brand value from its Inspector and Surveyor products. Inspector is well-regarded for content QoE, while the Surveyor family of products caters to the QoS monitoring needs of adaptive bit rate (ABR) streaming. With strong brands at each stage of the video workflow, Telestream competes well beyond the OTT monitoring & compliance market. It has seamlessly integrated the solutions of its acquisitions into the umbrella Telestream brand to build a large portfolio of point solutions to become an end-to-end solution provider.

"Telestream enables a differentiated customer experience with its Intelligent Video Management System (iVMS) for adaptive streaming media (ASM). This solution presents real-time view across all monitoring elements, collects data analytics, and presents a visualization of the video service performance," noted Robert Cavin. "The company's family of products has options for both traditional linear broadcast delivery and multiscreen/OTT streaming, along with software and cloud-based offerings. Its pricing flexibility and price/performance value, particularly early in content distribution, positions it ideally for further growth in the OTT monitoring & compliance market."

For each market, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates growth and customer value leading to market leadership. Attaining loyal customers who became brand advocates allows the company to grow and achieve a market leadership position. By committing to the customer at each stage of the buying cycle and continuing to nurture the relationship, this Award recognizes a company's increased market share over time.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

