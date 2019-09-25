CloudIBN Achieves Gold Competency in Microsoft Azure Cloud

CloudIBN, a leading provider of consulting services on Cloud technologies, recently achieved Microsoft Gold Competency status for Microsoft Azure. Gold Competency is Microsoft's highest level of partner certification and is only awarded to companies that have demonstrated expertise and proven skills with a particular Microsoft technology or service.

Organizations that achieve this level of competency are among the top-level Microsoft elite partners worldwide.

"We're very proud to be recognized as a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner. Achieving this status is a significant milestone for IBN and is demonstrative of the strong work we have accomplished with Azure. I believe this partnership will significantly help us to drive the benefits of cloud infrastructure to our clients and service them with more scalable, agile and innovative solutions."

- Ajay Mehta, CEO, IBN Technologies

CloudIBN (ISO 9001:2015 & 27001:2013 certified) has continually demarked itself by its high standards in support and services to its customers. Launched in 1999, CloudIBN has significantly contributed towards the growth of many customers from different segments across India and now planning to expand its market reach to USA, UK, Europe and Singapore.

CloudIBN is a pioneer in Managed Cloud Consulting Services, with a strong area of expertise in migrating on premise infrastructure to the cloud and managing them. The core area of expertise involves providing consulting services on Public, Private & Hybrid clouds. Managing SAP & MS Dynamics on Cloud, Hybrid and Disaster Recovery Setup on Cloud, Database Administration, IOT and DevOps are added feathers in service portfolio of CloudIBN. Their clientele includes industry leaders in IT Services, Banking, Finance, Travel and Hospitality, Manufacturing, Transport, Pharma and many others across the globe.

The company's dedicated expert team has delivered secure, scalable, high performance services and solutions on cloud to its 1,200+ customers on various operating systems & platforms, spread across more than 10 countries. They have over 20 years of experience in cloud technologies and data centre business. CloudIBN follows a comprehensive strategy, focused plan and right deployment model for a successful implementation of solutions.

