Cottonseed oil cake gains on spot demand

Cottonseed oil cake traded up by Rs 11.5 at Rs 2,082 per quintal in futures trade on Wednesday due to the accumulation of positions amid upbeat trend at the spot market. Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid rising demand from cattle-feed makers influenced prices here.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake contracts for December delivery advanced by Rs 11.5, or 0.65 percent, to Rs 2,082 per quintal with an open interest of 44,410 lots. Cottonseed oil cake contracts for January delivery also gained Rs 19, or 0.93 percent, to Rs 2,057.5 per quintal in 16,450 lots.

