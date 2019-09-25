Juul Labs CEO Kevin Burns steps down amid outrage over vaping

Juul Labs chief executive officer (CEO) Kevin Burns is stepping down amid outrage over vaping. He will be replaced by K.C. Croswaite an executive from the tobacco company Altria bringing "over two decades of global operational, management, stakeholder and regulatory engagement experience."

The company on Wednesday announced it will suspend all broadcast, print and digital product advertising in the U.S. It will refrain from lobbying the Administration on its draft guidance and committing to fully support and comply with the final policy when effective.

Crosthwaite served as Chief Growth Officer at Altria Group Inc. where he oversaw the company's expansion into alternatives to combustible cigarettes and played a key role in the commercial and regulatory efforts related to the U.S. launch of IQOS. He also served as an observer on JUUL Labs' board of directors.

Commenting on the announcement, Crosthwaite said: "I have long believed in a future where adult smokers overwhelmingly choose alternative products like JUUL. That has been this company's mission since it was founded, and it has taken great strides in that direction."

He further added, Unfortunately, today that future is at risk due to unacceptable levels of youth usage and eroding public confidence in our industry. Against that backdrop, we must strive to work with regulators, policymakers and other stakeholders, and earn the trust of the societies in which we operate. That includes inviting an open dialogue, listening to others and being responsive to their concerns."

Burns said: "Working at JUUL Labs has been an honor and I still believe the company's mission of eliminating combustible cigarettes is vitally important. I am very proud of my team's efforts to lead the industry toward much needed category-wide action to tackle underage usage of these products, which are intended for adult smokers only.

"Since joining JUUL Labs, I have worked non-stop, helping turn a small firm into a worldwide business, so a few weeks ago I decided that now was the right time for me to step down. I am grateful to be able to confidently hand the reins to someone with K.C.'s skill set, which is well-suited to the next phase of the company's journey," he added.

The electronic cigarette company spun off from Pax Labs in 2017. It makes the Juul e-cigarette, which packages nicotine salts from leaf tobacco into one-time use cartridges.

It became the most popular e-cigarette in the United States at the end of 2017. Its widespread use by youth has triggered concern from the public health community and multiple investigations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.