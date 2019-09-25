International Development News
Need to set up footwear clusters at national highways: Gadkari

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 25-09-2019 19:41 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

There is an urgent need to establish footwear clusters beyond major cities, and the government may set up few of them at national highways, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday. He also noted that with a huge potential of employment and exports, India's footwear sector is one of the 'engines of growth' for the country's economy, the statement issued by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) said.

"There is an urgent need to diversify and set up footwear clusters beyond major cities. We may establish the same at national highways such as Delhi-Mumbai Highway may be ideal locations," Gadkari said while addressing an ITPO event here. The Minister of MSME and Road Transport & Highways said the government is focused on reduction of logistics, capital and power costs to provide the necessary impetus to the industry.

Gadkari was attending the award presentation ceremony of the 5th India International Footwear Fair.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
