Facebook's London accelerator programme opens for startups from Africa

Facebook (facebook.com) is inviting applications for the third edition of its London accelerator programme, which is open for the first time to startups from Africa. The programme is designed for startups from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) that are creating impact at scale using artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR), blockchain and other Facebook technologies.

The 12-week Facebook Accelerator London programme will launch in November, and startups will gain access to the knowledge and expertise of Facebook employees, which includes practical workshops in the product, engineering, growth, impact, and bespoke mentorship.

Nicola Mendelsohn, VP of EMEA at Facebook, said: "Innovation is at the heart of Facebook and today we are opening up our London accelerator programme to Africa. The selected start-ups will gain access to experts from across Facebook including those working in AR, blockchain and AI. We hope that through this programme we can help nurture a new cohort of businesses that make a positive impact on the world."

Product managers, data scientists, marketers, recruitment specialists, and engineers from Facebook will offer mentorship to the startups involved in the programme. Facebook Connectivity will support companies that are building solutions to bring faster, cheaper and better connectivity and internet services to people across Africa.

Hosted inside Facebook London's tech office, the programme will run in partnership with Founders Forum Group's digital consultancy agency, Founders Intelligence.

(With Inputs from APO)