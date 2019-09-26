Firmenich Reaches Agreement to Take a Minority Stake in Robertet

Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned Perfume and Taste Company, has reached an agreement with First Eagle Investment Management to acquire the stake held by its advisory clients in Robertet, representing approximately 17% of the share capital1 at a price of €683.30 per security2.

"Firmenich has the greatest respect for Robertet, with its family values, long term vision of the industry and leading capabilities in natural ingredients," said Patrick Firmenich, Chairman of the Board of Firmenich. "As a long-term oriented shareholder, this investment reflects Firmenich's commitment to best support Robertet's continued growth."

"With its strong naturals portfolio in Perfumery, Flavors, and Ingredients, Robertet is well-positioned to benefit from consumers' continued demand for authentic natural products," said Gilbert Ghostine, CEO, Firmenich. "This investment is fully in line with our vision for sustainable and natural solutions."

Firmenich is prepared to be a passive long-term shareholder of Robertet alongside the Maubert Family. Firmenich is also open to having friendly discussions for larger participation or establishing a broader collaboration to support the long-term success of the company. Should it be invited to do so, Firmenich may also consider taking a controlling interest in Robertet.

Firmenich has filed a declaration of the crossing of thresholds and statement of intent with the AMF in accordance with applicable regulations.

