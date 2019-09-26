Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Secures its Position in the Prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index for the Second Year in a Row

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Glenmark), a research-led global integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced that the company has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), under the category of emerging markets for the second consecutive year in a row. DJSI is one of the world's most respected and widely accepted sustainability benchmarks globally with only the top ranked companies in terms of Corporate Sustainability within each industry are featured in the index.

The DJSI analyses companies on the corporate economic, environmental and social performance, in order to assess issues such as but not limited to corporate governance, risk management, branding, climate change mitigation, supply chain standards and labor practices amongst others. The inclusion in this list is considered highly prestigious by global investors, financial analysts and other stakeholders and also serves as a benchmark for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios.

"The goal of achieving sustainability is inherent in our motto of enriching lives, and is a continual process encompassing all our operations, stakeholders, communities and the planet at large. DJSI is one of the most respected and widely accepted sustainability benchmarks globally and we are proud to be included in this list for the second consecutive time. It reflects our promising performance and strong commitment towards advancing our sustainability practices,"said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Over 800 companies from the emerging markets were assessed, out of which 98 made it to this prestigious index this year including 12 from India. Glenmark is one of the only two companies from Indian Pharmaceutical sector to be featured in the DJSI, Emerging Markets 2019. Glenmark is ranked 15th among the companies in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and life sciences sector globally.

About Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI):

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are a family of best-in-class benchmarks launched in 1999 as the first global sustainability benchmark and tracks the stock performance of the world's leading companies in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria. Created jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM, the DJSI combine the experience of an established index provider with the expertise of a specialist in Sustainable Investing to select the most sustainable companies from across 61 industries. The indices serve as benchmarks for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios, and provide an effective engagement platform for investors who wish to encourage companies to improve their corporate sustainability practices.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) is a research-driven, global, integrated pharmaceutical organization. It is ranked among the top 80 Pharma & Biotech companies of the world in terms of revenue (SCRIP 100 Rankings published in the year 2019). Glenmark is a leading player in the discovery of new molecules both NCEs (new chemical entity) and NBEs (new biological entity). Glenmark has several molecules in various stages of clinical development and is focused in the areas of oncology, dermatology and respiratory.

