Trai to review outcome of changed call service quality norms; consultation paper on the anvil

Telecom regulator Trai plans to review the outcome of call service quality norms operational in the industry over the last two years and bring a consultation paper to examine if there is a need for improvisation in the backdrop of technological changes. Maintaining its watch on service quality in the sector, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) had tightened the rules in October 2017 and asked players to abide by its new benchmarks.

Trai Chairman R S Sharma told PTI that it has been exactly two years since the regulator tweaked quality of service (QoS) norms and noted that back then 4G was not so pervasive. "...because we have reviewed this whole two years' operations of the quality of service norms and then we are figuring it out as to whether we need to now, in the changed circumstances of new technology coming in, we have to make it better," Sharma said.

He was replying to a specific query on the consumers' persistent complaints of call drops and call disruption issues. "We have data of two years' performance of telcos now. We are reviewing whether there is a need to make it (rules) better and that will be in form of a consultation.

We will share with stakeholders, the experience of two years and call for their views of how they can make it better," he said. Trai is planning to bring out a consultation paper on the issue "very soon", Sharma pointed out.

Since 2017, when the fresh rules were operationalised, call drops are being measured at mobile tower level instead of telecom circle level. The rules entail financial disincentive in the range of Rs 1-5 lakh in a graded penalty system depending on the performance of a network, with stringent fines for repeat violations under the rules. However, there is cap of Rs 10 lakh on financial disincentive. Sharma further said that Digital Communications Commission's decision to approve Trai recommendations on 'In-Building access' is a "big step".

The DCC - which is the apex decision-making body at the Telecom Department - recently approved the recommendations pertaining to easy installation of telecom networks in commercial and private residential complexes to enable access of their premise to all telecom providers in fair, transparent and non-discriminatory manner. "This step will ensure big buildings and complexes where people have huge issues that only one service provider or other is being given access...those problems will be eliminated because now service providers cannot enter into exclusive agreement with buildings or RWAs (resident welfare associations)," he said.

