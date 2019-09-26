Skoda, dealers invest Rs 120 cr in re-branding sales outlets

The Indian arm of the Czech auto maker Skoda said on Thursday it has invested over Rs 120 crore along with its dealer partners in re-branding its sales and distribution network to align it with the new corporate identity and design (CICD). Skoda Auto has 63 sales and 61 service touch points across 53 cities in the country, and all of them have been re-branded as per the new CICD, a release said.

The company has invested over Rs 120 crore along with its dealer partners, in the largest-ever re-branding campaign in the country, it added. "Skoda has successfully re-branded its entire network of dealership facilities with a fresh and modern layout that elevates the presentation of the brand and is an important cornerstone of the Skoda-led 'India 2.0 project," said Zac Hollis, director for sales, service and marketing, SkodaIndia.

Last year in July, the Volkswagen Group had announced investments of Rs 8,000 crore (1 billion euro) for its 'India 2.0' project to be led by Skoda Auto to strengthen its presence in the country. Under the initiative, the German automaker plans to introduce by 2020 its first product based on a localised sub- compact MQB-A0-IN platform that has been tailored to the needs of customers in the Indian sub-continent.

The group had also set a target of capturing 5 per cent of the Indian passenger vehicles market by 2025, up from around 2 per cent currently. Through our redesigned dealership network we are focusing on strengthening the brand in India while working closely with our channel partners to guarantee sustainability," Hollis added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)