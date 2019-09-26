APEDA holds conference to show export potential of agri-products from NE region

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, in cooperation with the government of Tripura organised an International Conference-cum-Buyer Seller Meet today in Agartala to showcase the export potential of agricultural products from North East Region (NER) and Tripura in particular.

Twenty international buyers from 8 countries - Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Indonesia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Greece participated in it. More than 30 exporters and representatives of FPC/FPO from Tripura, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh also participated. APEDA has taken various initiatives to facilitate exports from the region, which has been identified as a major thrust area for increasing agri exports.

The event was inaugurated by Dr. U. Venkateswarlu, Chief Secretary, Government of Tripura. Manik Lal Dey, Secretary, Agriculture, Shailendra Singh, Special Secretary, Science Technology & Environment Cooperation, Kiran Gitte, Special Secretary, Industries, and senior officials of North East Frontier Railway (NFR) Airports Authority of India (AAI) also attended the opening event.

Dr. U. Venkateswarlu emphasized that Tripura has some very specific commodities like pineapple, ginger, turmeric among horticultural produce and aromatic rice, corn and some oilseeds among the agricultural produce and the State Government is trying its best to create infrastructure and logistics facilities. Further, he informed that with improved connectivity by rail and road and cross border connectivity being planned through Bangladesh which will open many trade points and provide cost-effective transportation. Agriculture Secretary of Tripura, M.L. Dey, elaborated on the strength of Tripura and facilities being created to provide end-to-end value chain.

Representatives from NFR and AAI informed about specific initiatives their organization has taken up to create facilities for cargo handling. Importers and buyers also spoke about their business, commodities of interest and promised to explore the import of commodities especially perishable items from the North East region.

(With Inputs from PIB)