Rajasthan CM writes to Centre, seeks improvement in coal supply to meet power requirement

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Centre seeking immediate improvement in coal supply to meet the state's power requirements. If coal supply is not improved immediately, a power crisis can occur in the state, Gehlot said in a letter written to Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister of State for Power R K Singh.

South Eastern Coalfields is supplying only 47 per cent of the 129.24 lakh tonne coal sanctioned for Rajasthan, while Northern Coalfields is supplying only 69 per cent of the sanctioned 41.50 lakh tonne, the letter said. Gehlot said the strike of trade unions has worsened coal supply situation. There is shortage of coal stock in Kota, Suratgarh and Chhabra thermal power stations and coal is not being made available despite efforts of the state government.

He urged the ministers to facilitate in providing 15-20 racks of coal to the state to meet power requirement and avoid any situation of power crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)