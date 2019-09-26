Adani Enterprises incorporates company for operation, maintenance of Ahmedabad airport

Adani Enterprises on Thursday said it has incorporated a company to carry out operations and maintenance related activities at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) is the flagship firm of Adani Group.

"Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) has incorporated a company namely Adani Ahmedabad International Airport Limited on September 26, 2019," the company said in a regulatory filing. Adani Ahmedabad International Airport Limited will carry out operations and maintenance related activities of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport located at Ahmedabad, Gujarat and is yet to commence its business operations, it said.

AEL had received Letter of Award from Airports Authority of India on July 15 for operations, management and development of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, it said. AEL had last month committed investment of Rs 10,000 crore for airport business by 2026.

"We have committed roughly about Rs 10,000 crore investment over a period of seven years for the airports business," AEL Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh had said.

